Samsung Delays Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch to February 2026

SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S26 Ultra later than usual, with a new reveal set for late February 2026 instead of January. Reports suggest the phone will officially go on sale in March 2026.

This shift in schedule comes after the company modified its phone lineup. Originally, Samsung planned to introduce an edge version of one model, but those plans were abandoned. Experts cite these last-minute changes as the reason for the delay.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will come equipped with advanced artificial intelligence features and utilize Qualcomm‘s upcoming flagship processor to remain competitive in the premium smartphone market. However, this delay carries risks; traditionally, Samsung aims for a January launch to outpace rivals like Apple and Google. If customers opt for competing phones before the Galaxy S26 arrives, it could impact sales.

While the delay has potential downsides, it might also offer benefits. The additional time could enable engineers to address any issues, enhancing the phone’s overall reliability and performance. The lineup will include the regular Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus, all expected to feature either Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor, depending on the market.

Though no official launch date has been confirmed, officials anticipate that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25, 2026. At the event, attendees can expect to see the new devices, along with details on features such as advanced camera systems and powerful AI tools.

The design of the Galaxy S26 series appears to change subtly. Recent leaks show dummy units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which share a similar shape to the Galaxy S25 Ultra but now feature an updated camera module resembling the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This design, however, has drawn some criticism. The protruding camera bump, located at the far left of the device, could lead to wobbling when the phone is placed on a flat surface — a common frustration noted by some users of previous models.

With these changes, Samsung is again adapting its technology to maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving smartphone market. As the company approaches the launch, details concerning battery capacity, camera features, and software updates continue to emerge, fueling excitement among potential buyers.