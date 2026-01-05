Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: New Colors and Design Changes

SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S26 series, with the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra receiving attention for its potential design and color updates. Recent leaks suggest that the Ultra model will feature four new color options: Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactical Blue, and Ultravioiet.

These color names hint at a departure from the titanium materials used in previous models, possibly indicating a shift towards more cost-effective materials. The rumored design changes also include an asymmetrical arc shape for the S Pen, aligning with the phone’s edges and moving away from the more rounded design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The S Pen is a hallmark feature of the Galaxy Ultra series, and it’s unclear if it will regain some functions lost in earlier versions. The new design reportedly eliminates the much-maligned camera ring that resembled a vinyl record, replacing it with a cleaner, more premium look.

Sources have described the camera module as featuring thinner metal borders that improve aesthetics. However, some reports raise concerns about the practicality of the raised camera design, which could cause the device to wobble when placed on flat surfaces.

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S26 phones in early March, with expectations of three different models but potentially no direct successor to the Galaxy S25.

Insiders also discuss a promising new feature dubbed “Privacy display,” which would adjust screen visibility based on the user’s environment. This feature will be especially handy in public spaces where privacy is paramount.

As details continue to surface, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the official announcement from Samsung, which promises not just aesthetic updates but also significant hardware improvements.