Samsung TV Users Report App Outage Resolved After Brief Disruption

New York, NY – Samsung smart TVs are functioning normally again after a worldwide outage that affected app access on Thursday evening.

The outage began around 5 PM ET, with users reporting that applications such as YouTube, Apple TV, Hulu, and Prime Video displayed various error messages when they tried to launch them. Some users were redirected to a terms and conditions page instead of accessing their apps.

While Netflix appeared to remain unaffected, many users on the DownDetector platform reported issues with more than 2,000 complaints regarding the outage. Frustrated users took to social media to express their discontent with Samsung, stating that they could not watch their favorite shows.

One user wrote, “Can’t even watch TV tonight because the damn Samsung server is down,” while another commented, “Just finished a factory reset on my Samsung TV thinking I was the only one having a problem.”

Samsung’s official channels have not yet fully acknowledged the outage, but a representative on Reddit stated that the company was aware of the disruption and that engineers were working to restore service.

As the problem started to resolve, users saw normal operation return, and many reported success by restarting their TVs by holding the power button on their remotes. Reports indicate that service was restored late Thursday night.

Samsung has encouraged users still facing issues to contact support directly for additional help. “Our TV service was affected for a small period of time overnight but this has now been restored,” the company confirmed.