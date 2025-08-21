Sports
Samsunspor Faces Panathinaikos in UEFA Europa League Play-Off Match
Samsun, Turkey – Samsunspor is set to face Panathinaikos in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League play-off round tonight at the Athens Olympic Stadium. The match kicks off at 21:00 local time.
In a thrilling encounter, Panathinaikos took the lead, with goals from player Kiriakopoulos and a late header following a corner kick. Samsunspor briefly led in the 51st minute when Tomasson scored, but Panathinaikos quickly equalized.
The match witnessed intense action, as both teams had several shots on goal. The Reds and Whites of Samsun had to deal with the absence of key players due to injuries. Carlo Holse and Anthony Musaba were unavailable, while new signing Afonso Sousa could not participate due to transfer regulations.
The Turkish team had not participated in a European tournament for 27 years, with their last appearance in 1998 during the Intertoto Cup. Fans showed great support, traveling to Athens wearing their team colors, creating an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium.
Samsunspor expressed gratitude towards supporting fans and emphasized their aim of returning to Turkey with a strong score. The team released a statement on social media, highlighting the unity and passion shared among the supporters across clubs.
The match was officiated by Spanish referee Juan Martinez Munuera, showcasing the significance of this encounter for both clubs in their European journeys.
