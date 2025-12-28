Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates 77th Birthday Amid Iconic Career Milestones

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Prolific actor Samuel L. Jackson, widely regarded as one of the most recognizable stars in film history, celebrates his 77th birthday on December 21, 2025. With more than 100 credits to his name, Jackson’s career, which spans over 50 years, showcases his versatility and dedication to the craft.

Born on December 21, 1948, in Washington, D.C., Jackson moved to New York City in 1976, where he began his theatrical career. He gained early recognition in films such as “Coming to America” (1988), “Do the Right Thing” (1989), and “Goodfellas” (1990). However, it was his role as Gator Purify in Spike Lee‘s “Jungle Fever” (1991) that solidified his place in Hollywood.

Since then, Jackson has starred in major franchises like “Star Wars,” “The Incredibles,” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is known for his memorable performances in films including “Pulp Fiction,” which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In a 2022 interview, Jackson expressed pride in his legacy, stating, “I hope my legacy is that I did a lot of movies that people enjoy and that I brought joy to a lot of homes.”

Jackson’s marriage to actress LaTanya Richardson began in 1980. The couple has one daughter, Zoe. Throughout their relationship, Jackson has often shared his love and appreciation for Richardson on social media, marking milestones like their 45th wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts.

Over the years, Jackson has been honored with numerous accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000 and an honorary Academy Award in 2021 for his significant impact on cinema. Despite never winning an Oscar, he is the most-nominated Black actor in Academy history.

As of 2025, Jackson continues to be active in the film industry, taking on various roles including in the action film “Afterburn” and the upcoming series “NOLA King.” With fans eagerly anticipating his future projects, Samuel L. Jackson remains a beloved figure in entertainment.