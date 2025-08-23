Samuel Soares Returns as Benfica’s Goalkeeper Against Tondela

Lisbon, Portugal — Samuel Soares is set to return as the starting goalkeeper for Benfica in their upcoming Liga match against Tondela this Saturday at the Estádio da Luz. This decision comes as head coach Bruno Lage makes five changes to the starting lineup compared to last week’s Champions League match against José Mourinho‘s team.

Benfica aims to improve their offensive strategy with a 4-4-2 formation, bringing back players like Schjelderup and Ivanovic to strengthen their attack. Soares replaces the previous goalkeeper as part of a week where they prepare for a crucial play-off game that determines their progression in the league.

The Benfica starting eleven will include Samuel Soares, Dedic, Tomás Araújo, Otamendi, Obrador, Schjelderup, Barrenechea, Ríos, Aursnes, Pavlidis, and Ivanovic. Meanwhile, Tondela’s lineup will feature Bernardo, Tiago Manso, João Afonso, Christian Marques, Maviram, Juanse, Hélder Tavares, Hodge, Yarlen, Pedro Maranhão, and Miro.

Lage intends to adjust his squad after the Champions League focus, ensuring they carry over a strong defensive record, having not conceded a goal in five official matches this season. However, he will look to enhance their attack ahead of the Tondela match, possibly sacrificing a midfielder to allow for more offensive options.

Additionally, Enzo Barrenechea may be the player to step down due to Florentino‘s suspension from the previous game. Coach Ivo Vieira of Tondela has indicated that he will likely stick with his core players despite a challenging start to the season.

Overall, the anticipation builds as Benfica prepares to showcase their talents in front of their home crowd, aiming for three crucial points in the Liga.