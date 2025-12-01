Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales

London, England — Actor Samuel West is grappling with the loss of his parents, Timothy West and Prunella Scales, who both were well-known figures in the British acting world. In an interview with The Times, West shared his deep feelings of uncertainty regarding his identity following the passing of his parents. Timothy West passed away in November 2024 at age 90, followed by his mother Prunella Scales, who died on October 27, 2025, at the age of 93.

Samuel West, known for his role as vet Siegfried Farnon in Channel 5’s popular series All Creatures Great and Small, expressed a complex mix of gratitude and sorrow when reflecting on his upbringing. He stated, ‘I’ve been feeling enormously privileged, not just as a straight white man born into an industrialized society with parents who were reasonably well-off, but as somebody who went into the family business and knew my way around.’

While acknowledging that he may have benefited from auditions because of his parents’ fame, West emphasized, ‘I can’t separate my own career from the very lucky start I had. I’m not entirely sure I know who I am without them. I expect I’m about to find out.’

In addition to his television roles, the 59-year-old actor described his experience performing Malvolio in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Twelfth Night at London’s Barbican early next month. West revealed that performing in this production has been ‘the most extraordinary thing’ for him as he copes with his grief. ‘Twelfth Night is the day when you take the decorations down, and this is a production for that feeling.’

Samuel West praised the support of his co-stars and the emotional resonance of the play during a challenging time, stating, ‘I can’t imagine a job that’s been more supportive of grief and necessary joy than Twelfth Night with this group of people.’

With strong ties to his parents and the impact they had on his life, West’s reflections highlight the challenges of navigating loss while honoring a legacy in the arts.