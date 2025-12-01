Entertainment
Samurái Eliminated in ‘¿Quién es la Máscara?’ Reveal
México City, Mexico – In the latest episode of ‘¿Quién es la Máscara?’ on November 30, the character Samurái was eliminated after failing to win against Carro Ñero, Tropi Coco, and Maestro Bops. The audience was shocked when the mask was removed, revealing beloved comedian Eduardo España beneath.
During the episode, España joked about how the investigators struggled to guess his identity, saying, “Nomás les faltó Sara Garcia.” Investigators JuanPa Zurita, Carlos Rivera, Anahí, and Ana Brenda all claimed that it was impossible to guess who was behind Samurái, indicating that there was a clear winner this episode.
The competition included several performances. Carro Ñero captivated the audience with ‘Coqueta’, while Samurái sang ‘Toda la vida’. Tropi Coco performed ‘Mejor que ayer,’ and Maestro Bops sang ‘Aviso importante’. Investigators placed their bets, trying to guess each character’s real identity.
After the presentations, Anahí announced that Tropi Coco would be saved this week, moving directly to the semifinals. Following a public vote, Maestro Bops was also saved, leading to Samurái’s elimination.
Omar Chaparro praised the opportunity to share the stage with Samurái. As he called for ‘¡Fuera Máscara!’, España revealed himself to an excited crowd.
With Samurái’s exit, he joins the list of eliminated characters in the popular reality show, as viewers eagerly await to see who will win the season.
