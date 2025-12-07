San Antonio Marathon Set for Inaugural Weekend Events

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The inaugural San Antonio Marathon weekend will kick off this Friday, December 5, with an expected 18,000 participants joining in the festivities. The event will start with a 5K on Friday evening, followed by the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday morning.

The races will begin and end at Hemisfair, with the marathon starting at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday at Main Plaza. Organizers encourage spectators to cheer on the runners and enjoy the accompanying Health and Fitness Expo, which runs from Friday to Saturday at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Participants must pick up their race packets, which include a bib, T-shirt, and gear bag, during the expo. Runners are advised to bring a photo ID for packet collection.

“The marathon tells the story about how far we’ve come to create this event, to keep this event locally owned and operated,” said Jenny Carnes, CEO of San Antonio Sports. The marathon course is certified by USATF and serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Road closures will begin at 3 a.m. on Sunday, affecting Broadway, Losoya Street, and nearby areas. Chief William McManus of the San Antonio Police Department highlighted that limited street access on Commerce and Market Streets will be enforced leading up to the race.

For those using rideshare services, designated drop-off areas are available. Additionally, free parking will be available at Alamodome lots B and C starting at 5 a.m. on race day. Organizers advise attendees to stay updated on route changes and traffic conditions through local transit authorities.

The Friday 5K starts at 7 p.m. and will have a one-hour time limit. Training has concluded, and Santino Corrales of the Downtown Run Group encourages all participants to tap into their journey as runners.

“It’s race week. We want runners of all backgrounds and experience levels to know that you’re inspiring more people than you realize,” said Corrales.