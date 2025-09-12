San Antonio 9/11 Memorial Climb Moves to Alamodome for 2025 Event

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – First responders from across the area gathered in San Antonio on September 11 to participate in the annual 9/11 Memorial Climb, honoring those who lost their lives in the attacks of 2001.

This year’s event took place at the Alamodome rather than its traditional venue, the Tower of the Americas, due to ongoing renovations. Organizers stated that the Tower was unavailable, with founder Dawn Solinski noting she only learned about the change in July.

The San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb has been a crucial event for the community, aiming to commemorate the 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers, and 9 EMS personnel who perished on that tragic day. Participants climbed the stairs of the Alamodome, symbolically surpassing the 110 floors climbed by those first responders in New York.

Richard Oliver, communications director for the venue, expressed pride in hosting such an important community event. “These are the events that make the Alamodome so special,” he said. “We wanted to approximate the experience at the Tower as closely as possible.”

More than 100 agencies participated this year, with over 500 first responders alongside civilians and military personnel. Participants honored the fallen by carrying accountability tags for each of the heroes lost.

The climb kicked off at 6 AM, with opening ceremonies starting at 8 AM. Following the event, the “Brotherhood Brew Bash” was held at Smoke Skybar to foster community spirit and connection.

In its continued efforts to honor first responders, SA110 has also raised over $100,000 for causes supporting them.