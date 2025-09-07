News
San Antonio Resident Wins $1 Million in Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas — A resident from San Antonio has claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery’s scratch ticket game, Premier Play. The winning ticket was purchased at Mariposa Groceries, located near Interstate 10 on W. Mariposa Drive.
The claimant, who has chosen to remain anonymous, made this significant win on Thursday, September 4, 2025. This win marks the first of 10 top prizes available in the Premier Play game, which features total prizes exceeding $137.5 million.
The Texas Lottery reports that the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are approximately one in 3.55, including break-even prizes. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, as this is a reminder of the potential rewards lottery games can offer.
The anonymity of the winner keeps them away from the public eye, but their victory brings excitement to the local community.
