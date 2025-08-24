News
San Antonio Shoppers Score Big with $1 Million Powerball Ticket
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A lucky shopper at H-E-B won a $1 million Powerball ticket this Monday, according to the Texas Lottery website. The ticket was purchased at 17238 Bulverde Road in San Antonio’s northeast side.
Players had to match five out of five numbers to win the prize. The winning numbers drawn were 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, and the Powerball number was 1. It remains unclear if the winning prize has been claimed, though winners typically have 180 days from the draw date to do so.
This significant win comes as players prepare for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday. The current jackpot stands at an impressive $643 million, with an estimated cash value of $290.6 million, enticing more participants to try their luck.
The excitement surrounding the lottery has spurred locals to engage in various draw games in hopes of striking it rich. Many shoppers at local stores, like H-E-B, are closely watching the latest results, hoping to replicate the success of this mystery winner.
