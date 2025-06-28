News
San Diego Allocates $7.9 Million for Park Improvements
SAN DIEGO, CA – The San Diego City Council approved nearly $7.9 million for park projects on Tuesday, funded by a settlement with SeaWorld. The settlement resolves a dispute over unpaid lease payments dating back to 2020.
A total of 11 parks across San Diego will benefit from this funding. Among the projects, $3.6 million will upgrade restrooms and playgrounds at Robb Field in Ocean Beach. “San Diegans have been asking for new bathrooms, safer playgrounds, and upgraded facilities — and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” said Mayor Todd Gloria.
The city entered into an $8.5 million settlement with SeaWorld earlier this year, allocating funds to be used for park improvements throughout the area. Mayor Gloria emphasized that these upgrades will replace old restrooms, repair sidewalks in La Jolla, and enhance accessibility in Mountain View.
The Robb Field update plan is expected to begin construction next year. Several other projects are in the pipeline, including $235,000 for improvements to the South De Anza basketball courts and a $719,629 upgrade for the Dusty Rhodes restroom and playground.
Under the San Diego Regional Park Improvement Fund, nearly $2.8 million will be allocated to various improvements. This includes restroom upgrades at several locations in Balboa Park and essential repairs at Chollas Lake and Crystal Pier.
The funding aims to enhance the enjoyment of city parks for both residents and visitors, ensuring cleaner and safer public spaces for everyone.
