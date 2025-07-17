San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Major Announcements and Celebrity Appearances

San Diego, CA — San Diego Comic-Con returns with a packed schedule from July 24 to July 27, 2025. The four-day event will showcase panels from popular TV shows, films, and comics, bringing together fans from all over.

For the first time in Comic-Con’s history, creator George Lucas will make an appearance to preview the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, set to open in Los Angeles in 2026. He will be joined by director Guillermo del Toro, visual designer Doug Chiang, and moderator Queen Latifah in Hall H.

The event will feature prominent panels from Paramount Plus’ “Star Trek” series, including “Strange New Worlds” and “Starfleet Academy.” Other anticipated sessions will highlight “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “Alien: Earth,” and the Anne Rice Universe’s “Interview with the Vampire.”

Major films such as “Tron: Ares,” and “Predator: Badlands” will also have special panels. Of note, the reimagined “The Toxic Avenger” and “Coyote vs. Acme,” which was previously shelved, will showcase exclusive footage and discussions after finding new life with Ketchup Entertainment.

The Comic-Con schedule features various exciting panels. Highlights include:

11:00 am – 12:00 pm: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns for a look at its anticipated second season, featuring cast members and executive producers.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns for a look at its anticipated second season, featuring cast members and executive producers. 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm: The return of “Rick and Morty” after its two-year hiatus with exclusive insights into its new season.

The return of “Rick and Morty” after its two-year hiatus with exclusive insights into its new season. 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: “Twisted Metal” Season 2 sneak peek, showcasing the upcoming action comedy.

Panels will also include discussions on shows like “Ghosts,” “Abbott Elementary,” and updates from “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” among others, promising an engaging experience for all attendees. Fans can expect exciting surprises, behind-the-scenes stories, and exclusive first looks at new content.