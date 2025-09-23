San Diego County Benefits from New Film Before Its Release

SAN DIEGO, California – A new blockbuster film is already making waves for San Diego County even before its official release on Friday. “One Battle After Another,” a Warner Bros. movie featuring stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn, has generated nearly $7 million for the local economy during its six-week filming in 2024.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, acclaimed for films such as “There Will Be Blood” and “The Master,” the movie tells the story of a retired revolutionary, played by DiCaprio, who must come out of hiding to save his teenage daughter from an old adversary portrayed by Penn.

The film premiered in Los Angeles on Sept. 8 and has already received positive reviews and potential Oscar nominations. County officials are excited about the financial impact of the production, which injected an estimated $6.8 million into the local economy through lodging, food, and expenses for technicians and extras.

According to Steve Lockett, deputy director of the County’s Office of Economic Development and Government Affairs, Warner Bros. collaborated closely with local agencies to secure filming permits and plan locations. Filming took place not just in public spaces but also involved coordination with the County Sheriff and the San Diego County Fire due to the film’s action scenes.

Lockett noted that the filmmakers extended their stay to utilize additional locations, especially around the Otay Mesa border. “They liked the locations and the collaboration with the County,” he said.

Giang Meyers, the creative economy manager during production, shared insight on the film’s shooting schedule. Filming included various scenes in Borrego Springs and other distinct locations, aimed at capturing the area’s unique landscapes. “The trailer features iconic shots from Borrego Springs, which I hope made it into the movie,” Meyers stated.

San Diego has a rich history of film productions including Tom Cruise‘s “Top Gun” and classics like “Citizen Kane” and “Almost Famous.” Local officials are optimistic that the success of “One Battle After Another” will attract more productions to the area, particularly from television.

“We are looking for ways to market San Diego County as a prime destination for filmmakers,” Lockett emphasized. “With our diverse locations and more accessible permitting, we believe we can compete with larger markets like Los Angeles.”