Sports
San Diego FC Extends Defender Christopher McVey’s Contract Through 2027
San Diego, California — San Diego FC announced Wednesday that it has extended the contract of defender Christopher McVey through 2027, with a club option for 2028. This comes as the club continues its historic inaugural season in Major League Soccer.
The 28-year-old McVey, who joined San Diego in December 2024, has played a critical role in the team’s defensive lineup. Sporting Director Tyler Heaps praised McVey, stating, “Chris has been a cornerstone of our defense since day one. His consistency and presence on the back line have been instrumental to our early success.”
This season, McVey has started all 20 of his appearances, scoring two goals and leading the league in passes attempted with 1,620 and touches with 1,796. He stands eighth in pass completion percentage at 92.7%.
Before joining San Diego FC, McVey played for Inter Miami, where he appeared in 50 matches over two seasons. He was traded to D.C. United before being acquired by San Diego FC in a deal worth $100,000.
Currently, San Diego FC sits atop the Western Conference with 39 points (12 wins, 5 losses, 3 draws) and is set to return to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday for a match against the Houston Dynamo.
In addition to McVey’s extension, San Diego FC’s player Anders Dreyer was named Major League Soccer’s Player of the Month for June. Dreyer contributed significantly to the team’s success, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists this season.
