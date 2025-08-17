Sports
San Diego FC Eyes Playoff Spot in Matchday 29 Showdown
San Diego, California — This weekend, San Diego FC aims to clinch a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs during Matchday 29. The club will face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Sunday at 7 pm ET.
San Diego can secure a playoff berth if they win against San Jose and several other results go their way. Specifically, they need LAFC to lose to New England, Colorado to lose against Atlanta, Houston to lose at Vancouver, Austin to either lose or draw against Dallas, and Real Salt Lake to lose or draw at Charlotte.
However, an update reveals that, based on other results, San Diego cannot clinch a playoff spot this weekend.
As of now, no teams in the Western Conference have clinched a playoff berth, but San Diego currently holds 49 points with a record of 15 wins, 7 losses, and 4 draws. They are not only looking to secure a playoff position but also aiming for the Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the best team in the league.
“It’s been an incredible debut season for us,” said a team spokesperson. “We are focused on playing our game and staying on the path to victory.”
The Earthquakes, meanwhile, are fighting to retain their position in the playoff race, currently sitting ninth in the West. They are coming off a thrilling recent win, making this match a must-watch for both teams vying for playoff success.
As excitement builds for Matchday 29, fans eagerly anticipate whether San Diego can turn their playoff ambitions into reality as they take on San Jose.
Recent Posts
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs
- The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins
- Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
- Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?
- Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw
- Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy
- CBS’ Elsbeth Casts Celebrity Guests Ahead of Season 3 Premiere