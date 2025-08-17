San Diego FC Eyes Playoff Spot in Matchday 29 Showdown

San Diego, California — This weekend, San Diego FC aims to clinch a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs during Matchday 29. The club will face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Sunday at 7 pm ET.

San Diego can secure a playoff berth if they win against San Jose and several other results go their way. Specifically, they need LAFC to lose to New England, Colorado to lose against Atlanta, Houston to lose at Vancouver, Austin to either lose or draw against Dallas, and Real Salt Lake to lose or draw at Charlotte.

However, an update reveals that, based on other results, San Diego cannot clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

As of now, no teams in the Western Conference have clinched a playoff berth, but San Diego currently holds 49 points with a record of 15 wins, 7 losses, and 4 draws. They are not only looking to secure a playoff position but also aiming for the Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the best team in the league.

“It’s been an incredible debut season for us,” said a team spokesperson. “We are focused on playing our game and staying on the path to victory.”

The Earthquakes, meanwhile, are fighting to retain their position in the playoff race, currently sitting ninth in the West. They are coming off a thrilling recent win, making this match a must-watch for both teams vying for playoff success.

As excitement builds for Matchday 29, fans eagerly anticipate whether San Diego can turn their playoff ambitions into reality as they take on San Jose.