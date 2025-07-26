San Diego FC Faces Nashville SC Amid Roster Challenges

San Diego, California — San Diego FC (SDFC) is preparing for a tough match against Nashville SC this Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium. The team is facing significant challenges with a depleted roster due to injuries and player transfers.

After a rough patch, SDFC has struggled in their last few games, earning only four points from their last four matches, including three matches at home with disappointing results. Midfielder Luca de la Torre expressed the gravity of the situation, calling it “one of the most thin rosters I’ve ever been a part of.” The team has been practicing with a limited number of players, having lost several to injury, transfers, and All-Star commitments.

“Our upcoming match will be a challenge, especially considering the travel and game fatigue experienced by our All-Stars,” coach Mikey Varas said. “We’re not using our roster situation as an excuse. We are here to be tested by the best teams.”

Nashville SC comes into the game strong, sitting second in the Eastern Conference with 47 points. Their striker, Sam Surridge, currently shares the Golden Boot lead with Lionel Messi, each having scored 18 goals this season. Hany Mukhtar also poses a threat with his 11 goals, supported by a robust defensive lineup featuring All-Star Andy Najar.

“They have a well-rounded and disciplined team,” Varas noted. “They are really well coached and have players who can make a difference at any moment.”

Despite the loss of key players, SDFC is not without hope. Veteran midfielder Anibal Godoy is expected to return, although his playing time may be limited. The opening of the summer transfer window has allowed for new potential signings, including 19-year-olds Pedro Soma and David Vázquez, who are expected to join the team soon.

Younger players, such as Manu Duah and Ian Pilcher, will likely continue to play key roles in the team’s defense. De la Torre is optimistic about the young lineup, stating, “They’re here for a reason, they have quality… They deserve their chance.”

The match against Nashville SC is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming on AppleTV, with radio coverage on 760-AM (English) and 1700-AM (Spanish). As SDFC takes the field, they will need to harness the experience of their veterans and the potential of their young players to rise to the challenge.