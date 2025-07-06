San Diego FC Hosts Houston Dynamo in Historic Matchup

San Diego, California – San Diego FC will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET in their first-ever meeting. San Diego, the newest franchise in Major League Soccer, is having a stellar debut season, sitting at the top of the Western Conference with 39 points from 20 matches.

The team has enjoyed a successful road trip, winning all three of their last matches against Vancouver, Dallas, and Minnesota. Notably, they have four consecutive wins and have scored 41 goals this season, the most in the league. Their offense is potent, scoring 13 times in the final 15 minutes of games.

Key players include Anders Dreyer, who leads the team with nine goals and 13 assists, and Hirving Lozano, who has six goals in just 15 appearances. Tomás Ángel‘s recent impact as a substitute, including a stoppage-time winner against Dallas, further strengthens the team’s attack.

In contrast, the Houston Dynamo has struggled, currently ranking 11th in the Western Conference with 23 points from 20 games. They recently broke a three-match losing streak with a 1-0 home win against St. Louis City SC, thanks to Ezequiel Ponce‘s goal.

Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen acknowledges the challenge ahead. “We need to slow down Dreyer,” he said. “He’s been one of the best players in the league.”

Houston will be without defender Erik Sviatchenko due to injury and midfielder Jack McGlynn, who is with the U.S. men’s national team for the Gold Cup. The match promises to be a critical test for both teams as they aim to improve their standings in the league.