San Diego FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps in Sold-Out Playoff Final

SAN DIEGO — San Diego FC will face the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the sold-out Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final on Saturday, Nov. 29, at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. PT.

This championship clash comes after San Diego’s narrow 1-0 victory over Minnesota United in the semifinals, with Denmark’s Anders Dreyer scoring the decisive goal. This will mark the fourth consecutive sellout for San Diego FC during this postseason, which has heightened local excitement.

The only way to ensure a spot at the game now is through a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which starts at $36 per match and includes perks such as discounts on parking and merchandise. Fans who cannot attend can watch the game live on MLS Season Pass available on Apple TV.

With a capacity of over 32,500 expected at Snapdragon Stadium, fans are encouraged to use public transportation to avoid traffic. The MTS Trolley‘s Green Line stops right at the stadium entrance. Riders should load at least $5 onto their PRONTO cards or app before arrival.

Parking lots at the venue open at 2 p.m., and fans are advised to purchase parking tickets in advance, with prices starting at $50.80. Rideshare services are also offered in the nearby area for those driving.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will compete without their Defender of the Year, Tristan Blackmon, who received a red card during the semifinals against LAFC. This game is crucial for both squads as it offers a chance to advance to the MLS Cup.

San Diego’s coach, Mikey Varas, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to continue their winning streak, especially after a strong home playoff performance. He said, “The measure of success is how you approach every single day.”

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await what promises to be an exciting matchup between the two teams, both of which finished the regular season with 63 points. The outcome will determine who advances to compete for the MLS Cup next Saturday.