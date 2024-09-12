Sports
San Diego State to Join Pac-12 in 2026
San Diego State University will join the Pac-12 Conference for the 2026-27 season, as officially announced by the university. The Aztecs will become a full member on July 1, 2026, alongside Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, and Fresno State as the newest additions to the historically renowned conference.
San Diego State’s Director of Athletics, John David Wicker, expressed enthusiasm about the transition. He stated, “We are ecstatic to be joining the Pac-12 Conference. While thankful for our Mountain West foundation, this move ushers in new opportunities for competition and leadership development within our community.”
SDSU President, Adela de la Torre, highlighted the potential for partnerships and financial growth within the prestigious conference. “The Pac-12 represents a transformative period for our university, enhancing our potential to attract top-tier talent and compete nationally,” she commented, demonstrating confidence in the benefit for both the university and the San Diego region.
The six universities, including consistent Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State, are currently working under an NCAA two-year grace period to finalize additional considerations and membership structures ahead of the 2026 integration.
Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould emphasized the conference’s commitment to progress, stating, “We continue to pursue bold opportunities for growth to serve our institutions and athletes.” The commissioner expressed gratitude for the collective efforts that facilitated the welcomed expansions of Boise State, Colorado State, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State.
San Diego State has achieved significant success in the Mountain West Conference, including a record number of league titles and impressive performances in both academics and athletics. Notably, in the 2023-24 season, the Aztecs claimed six Mountain West championships across several sports categories, while four athletes were honored as conference players of the year.
Overall, San Diego State maintains a leading national competitive stance with a robust winning percentage in football and men’s basketball. Their storied success is complemented by notable individual achievements, including professional golfers Xander Schauffele’s major wins and track & field champion Shanieka Ricketts’ Olympic silver medal accolade.
As the future of the Pac-12 unfolds, both longstanding and new member institutions, alike, demonstrate optimism for a consolidated collegiate athletics landscape.
