San Diego State Men’s Golf Reveals 2025-26 Schedule

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State men’s golf head coach has unveiled the schedule for the 2025-26 season. The team is set to compete in three fall tournaments and seven in the spring before the postseason begins.

The Aztecs are coming off a successful season where they claimed their fourth consecutive Mountain West Championship. They also earned a spot in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, finishing tied for seventh out of 14 teams, just missing their chance to advance to the NCAA Championship.

Notably, former Aztec golfer, who played from 2009 to 2012, recently won the U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club. Along with fellow ex-Aztec, who won both the PGA Championship and The Open last season, they have claimed three of the last seven major tournaments. Both players will represent Team USA at the upcoming Ryder Cup next month.

Recent San Diego State graduate, who competed from 2022 to 2025, distinguished himself as the low amateur in two out of three majors this year, including the Masters and the U.S. Open.

The Aztecs will kick off the season on Sept. 6-7 at the Sahalee Players, held at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. Next, they will participate in Utah’s Wohali Classic at Wohali Golf Club in Coavlille, Utah. The fall schedule will conclude at the Marquette Intercollegiate from Oct. 5-7 at Erin Hills Golf Club in Erin, Wisconsin.

As for the spring season, it starts on Jan. 26-28 at the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Golf Club in Westlake Village, California. Following that, SDSU will compete in the John A. Burns Intercollegiate from Feb. 12-14 at the Ocean Course Hokuala in Lihue, Hawaii, and the Southern Highlands Collegiate on March 1-3 at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas.

SDSU will host its only home tournament, the R.E. Lamkin Invitational, on March 9-10 at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, where they won the previous year by 16 strokes at 43-under-par.

Before heading into the Mountain West Championship, the Aztecs are scheduled to participate in three challenging tournaments in California, including the Pauma Valley Invitational from March 16-18 at Pauma Valley Country Club, the Goodwin from March 26-28 at Stanford Golf Club, and the Western Intercollegiate on April 13-15 at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz. SDSU secured its first Western Intercollegiate victory since 1960 last year, winning by five strokes over Stanford.

The Aztecs aim to capture their fifth consecutive Mountain West Championship before transitioning to the Pac-12 in the 2026 season. The MW Championship is set for May 3-5 at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Arizona. The NCAA Regionals will take place from May 18-20 at designated courses, with the NCAA Championship scheduled for May 29-June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort in nearby Carlsbad, California.