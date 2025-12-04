San Diego Weather: Rain Chances and Santa Ana Winds Ahead

San Diego, California — A weak weather system from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring more rain to San Diego County this week. Forecasters predict the system will move south into the region from Tuesday into Wednesday, potentially increasing rain chances.

Low clouds and fog will blanket the area overnight into Monday morning as the marine layer deepens, leading to cooler temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) expects weak to moderate Santa Ana winds to develop on Monday, continuing through Tuesday. This will bring warmer, drier conditions across the county.

On Monday, high temperatures are projected to reach 65 to 69 degrees near the coast, 69 to 72 degrees inland, and 70 to 73 degrees in the western valleys. In the mountains, temperatures will range from 53 to 63 degrees, while the deserts can expect highs of 69 to 73 degrees.

The NWS estimates a 10% to 20% chance of light rain on Wednesday afternoon. Following this, another round of Santa Ana winds is anticipated from Thursday into Friday, with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph in mountainous regions.

As winds shift and temperatures gradually warm over the weekend, the forecast indicates highs returning to near-seasonal averages. Clear skies will lead to chilly nights, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s overnight.

A full moon on Thursday will contribute to higher tides, causing morning high tides exceeding seven feet along San Diego beaches each morning through Saturday. Elevated surf combined with these high tides may lead to minor coastal flooding on Thursday morning.

As the week progresses into the middle of next week, warming is expected, and the forecast does not indicate any additional rain for at least the next week.