San Francisco 49ers Claim Defensive Lineman Jordan Jefferson

San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco 49ers have claimed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson from the waiver wire, marking their second roster addition during the NFL cutdown period. This move comes as teams finalize their rosters ahead of the upcoming season.

The annual cutdown day on August 26 saw all 32 NFL teams reduce their rosters from 90 players to just 53. This year, a staggering 1,184 players were either released or placed on injured reserve. Starting Wednesday at noon ET, teams had the opportunity to begin forming their practice squads, which will consist of 16 players per team.

Jefferson was a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, known for his versatility on the defensive line. His performance during the offseason caught the attention of the 49ers, who are looking to bolster their defensive front ahead of the 2025 NFL season. According to NFL insiders, the 49ers were impressed by Jefferson’s work ethic and potential during training camp.

“We see great potential in Jordan,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “He has the athleticism and drive to fit into our defensive scheme and compete for a spot on the roster.”

As teams adjust to the final roster cuts, they are also keeping an eye on notable players who were let go. The 49ers’ acquisition of Jefferson reflects their strategy to strengthen their squad in preparation for the season.

The 49ers will carry this momentum into their first game as they look to improve on last season’s performance. Jefferson’s addition may provide vital depth, especially with their core players returning from injuries.

The final deadline for practice squad formation was set for Wednesday, and teams will continue to shuffle their rosters as they head toward the season opener.