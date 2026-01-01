San Francisco Establishes Reparations Fund Amid $1 Billion Budget Deficit

San Francisco, California — Mayor Daniel Lurie signed a controversial ordinance creating a Reparations Fund for eligible Black residents, potentially granting each up to $5 million. The measure was approved by the Board of Supervisors earlier this month and signed by Lurie two days before Christmas.

The ordinance establishes a framework for the fund but does not allocate any money. According to Lurie, the city is facing a $1 billion budget deficit, meaning no taxpayer funds will support reparations at this time. ‘We are not allocating money to this fund. We are going to spend our money on making the city safer and cleaner,’ he stated.

The Reparations Fund is intended to implement recommendations from a report by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC). This report outlined various reparative measures including cash payments for historical discrimination and displacement suffered by the Black community in San Francisco.

Critics are concerned about the legality of the fund, arguing that the ordinance has a racially discriminatory purpose. Andrew Quinio, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation, claimed that the reparations plan violates constitutional provisions against racial preferences in government programs.

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who authored the bill, explained that the fund aims to provide restitution and rehabilitation to individuals with proven harm. Advocates for the plan argue that reparations are necessary for addressing the long-standing impacts of systemic racism in the city.

Despite the intention behind the plan, the lack of immediate funding has drawn criticism from various community leaders and organizations, including the San Francisco NAACP. Rev. Amos C. Brown, president of the local NAACP chapter, called the proposed $5 million payouts ‘arbitrary’ and cautioned that the plan risks providing ‘false hope’ to the community.

Proponents of the reparations bill highlight the ongoing need for restorative actions in a city where Black residents have historically faced significant challenges related to housing and economic opportunity. The fund is positioned as a first step, but further approvals and funding sources will be required to fulfill the intended reparations.

The ordinance will take effect 30 days after its enactment, although how the Reparations Fund will be financed or the specific eligibility criteria remain unclear.