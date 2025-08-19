San Francisco Giants End Seven-Game Losing Streak with Home Victory

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco Giants broke their seven-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. This win came after a dismal stretch where the team lost all seven games at home, contributing to a disappointing season record of 60-64.

The Giants’ last win prior to Sunday was against the Washington Nationals on August 8. Since then, the team struggled, with fans expressing frustration over their performance. Sunday’s win brought a welcome change, highlighted by rookie Drew Gilbert, who hit his first career home run in the seventh inning.

Gilbert’s performance was a bright spot for the Giants, who had been struggling offensively. He finished the game with two hits and two RBIs, showing potential that fans hope can energize the team.

Logan Webb was stellar on the mound, allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. His command and ability to induce ground balls played a key role in keeping the Rays at bay. Webb faced a jam in the fifth inning but skillfully navigated through it, maintaining his focus and composure.

After five innings of a pitcher’s duel with Tampa’s Ryan Pepiot, the Giants finally found their footing offensively in the sixth. Key contributions came from Heliot Ramos and Rafael Devers, who set up a three-RBI single from Dom Smith that broke the game open.

Manager Kevin Cash‘s decision to leave Pepiot in the game backfired as the Giants capitalized on the opportunity, finally showcasing a competitive offense. The win could be a turning point for the Giants as they look to regain some momentum in their remaining games.

Despite the struggles that dominated the recent past, the Giants’ victory on Sunday provide a glimmer of hope for fans and the franchise as they continue their season.