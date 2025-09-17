San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight

San Francisco, CA — Voters in San Francisco’s District 4 are waiting for election results on whether to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio, a move triggered by his support of Proposition K, which closed part of the Great Highway and transformed it into Sunset Dunes Park. The first batch of ballot results is expected to be released at 8:45 PM.

As of now, several early predictions suggest a significant voter turnout with over 15,000 ballots cast by Monday. Engardio’s supporters and opponents alike are anticipating the outcome, with early indicators pointing toward a potential supermajority in favor of the recall.

The recall campaign has garnered a substantial following, with 64.7 percent of early voters favoring Engardio’s removal, according to preliminary reports. Jamie Hughes, a recall leader, expressed confidence ahead of the results, citing residents’ feelings of betrayal regarding Engardio’s decisions.

In anticipation of the election results, voters have voiced their opinions on the changes caused by Prop K. Some express frustration over increased traffic, while others appreciate the park’s creation. As one voter noted, “Sunset voters put their trust in Engardio, and he betrayed them.”

Engardio’s campaign, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of turning out voters. Despite challenging circumstances, his team described him as their ‘secret weapon’ due to his strong connection with constituents.

The counting of sealed ballots that were dropped off at polling stations will not begin until Thursday, leaving much uncertainty about the final outcome. It is anticipated that the total voter participation could rise between 20,000 and 25,000.

Many are eager to see how this situation plays out, as a recall would mark a significant event in San Francisco politics, being the first successful recall of a supervisor in the city’s history.