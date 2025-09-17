Entertainment
San Gennaro Feast Draws Thousands in Little Italy Amid Great Weather
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan — The Feast of San Gennaro is in full swing this weekend, welcoming thousands to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture, and music.
As festivities kicked off at the intersection of Canal and Mulberry Streets, the vibrant atmosphere drew crowds eager to indulge in a variety of culinary delights. Shimmering sunshine added to the excitement of the annual event, which showcases the best of Italian heritage.
Many attendees found themselves overwhelmed by the rich choices available. “When you come to the San Gennaro Feast, everybody is Italian!” said Chef Francesco Giuseppe, who prepared fresh pizza from his oven.
For visitors like Victoria, who traveled from Colombia, the festival presented a chance to experience authentic Italian flavors. “Pasta was the best one that I got in my life! So good,” she shared while savoring Cacio e Pepe.
Executive Chef Mike Dileo emphasized the significance of the feast, saying, “99 years of tradition, Italian food, so many people every day. It’s just a great time.” He highlighted the use of Parmesan Reggiano in his dishes, adding to the authentic experience.
The Feast of San Gennaro not only showcases Italian-American culture but also attracts feedback from visitors hailing from Italy. Mauricio, a resident from Italy, reflected on New York’s uniqueness: “I like New York City. There is not really in Europe, except for London which is similar, but New York is much better. There’s not really such a big city. And you can find everything you want here.”
