San Jose Earthquakes Aim for Victory Against Struggling LA Galaxy

STANFORD, California — The San Jose Earthquakes will host the Los Angeles Galaxy in a Major League Soccer match on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at PayPal Park. The Earthquakes, looking to build on their recent success, aim for back-to-back victories against a struggling Galaxy team.

After 19 matches, the Earthquakes sit fifth in the Western Conference with 26 points. They recently secured a 4-2 win against Dallas, marking a positive turn after a defeat and a draw in their previous games.

Josef Martinez leads the attack for San Jose, recently returning from international duty to score his eighth goal of the season. Cristian Arango also contributes to the offense, having netted 10 goals this campaign. The team hopes to strengthen their position in the playoff race with another win this weekend.

In contrast, the Galaxy are having a rough season, sitting at the bottom of the table with only eight points from 19 matches. They have struggled to find consistency, with just one win and 13 losses this season. Their sole victory came against Real Salt Lake, and they will need to produce a strong performance to turn their fortunes around.

Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney faces challenges with his squad as they continue to be hampered by injuries. As they prepare to take on San Jose, the team seeks to rekindle their champion spirit from last season.

The match’s significance goes beyond points; it is the latest installment of the ongoing rivalry between these California teams. The Earthquakes look to leverage their home advantage and capitalize on the Galaxy’s lack of confidence.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 PM ET, and San Jose will aim to dominate the match and push their playoff narrative forward.