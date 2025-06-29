Sports
San Jose Earthquakes Aim for Victory Against Struggling LA Galaxy
STANFORD, California — The San Jose Earthquakes will host the Los Angeles Galaxy in a Major League Soccer match on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at PayPal Park. The Earthquakes, looking to build on their recent success, aim for back-to-back victories against a struggling Galaxy team.
After 19 matches, the Earthquakes sit fifth in the Western Conference with 26 points. They recently secured a 4-2 win against Dallas, marking a positive turn after a defeat and a draw in their previous games.
Josef Martinez leads the attack for San Jose, recently returning from international duty to score his eighth goal of the season. Cristian Arango also contributes to the offense, having netted 10 goals this campaign. The team hopes to strengthen their position in the playoff race with another win this weekend.
In contrast, the Galaxy are having a rough season, sitting at the bottom of the table with only eight points from 19 matches. They have struggled to find consistency, with just one win and 13 losses this season. Their sole victory came against Real Salt Lake, and they will need to produce a strong performance to turn their fortunes around.
Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney faces challenges with his squad as they continue to be hampered by injuries. As they prepare to take on San Jose, the team seeks to rekindle their champion spirit from last season.
The match’s significance goes beyond points; it is the latest installment of the ongoing rivalry between these California teams. The Earthquakes look to leverage their home advantage and capitalize on the Galaxy’s lack of confidence.
Kickoff is set for 10:30 PM ET, and San Jose will aim to dominate the match and push their playoff narrative forward.
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles