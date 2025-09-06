San Jose Lawyer Cleared of Malpractice Claims in High-Stakes Divorce Case

San Jose, California – A jury in Santa Clara County has cleared divorce lawyer Mark Erickson of malpractice claims brought by a former client who sought $3 million. The jury found that Erickson met all his legal obligations in the case.

The lawsuit was initiated by Richard Garcia, who alleged that Erickson intentionally prolonged his divorce proceedings for nearly nine years. Garcia claimed that this delay resulted in significant financial costs and emotional distress. However, the jury determined that Erickson was not negligent and had carried out his responsibilities as an attorney in the matter.

Mark A. Erickson, who leads Erickson Family Law in San Jose, expressed relief following the verdict. He maintained that his firm had acted in good faith throughout the divorce proceedings and that the claims against him were unfounded.

During the trial, evidence presented showed that the divorce case had numerous complexities that contributed to the lengthy duration, including disputes over assets and child custody. The jury’s decision also highlighted that there was insufficient evidence of collusion between Erickson and a private judge, which was another allegation raised by Garcia.

Ultimately, the jury awarded no fees or costs to either party, ending a contentious legal battle that has drawn attention in the local legal community.