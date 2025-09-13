San Jose Sharks Face Anaheim Ducks in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Irvine, CA – The San Jose Sharks will square off against the Anaheim Ducks in the opening game of the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff tonight at 6 p.m. at FivePoint Arena. Fans can expect to see top Sharks prospects, including Michael Misa, Igor Chernyshov, and Josh Ravensbergen, take the ice for their first competitive action of the season.

Head coach John McCarthy noted the importance of player chemistry as he discusses his projected top six forwards. He highlighted the familiarity between Misa and Chernyshov, who previously played alongside each other with the Saginaw Spirit. McCarthy remarked, “I’m excited to see what they can do. Having seen it a few times now, it’s gonna be scrambling. I don’t think it’s going to be an overly clean game.”

McCarthy also shared insights about the lineup, indicating that decisions were a collective effort amongst the coaching staff. His confidence in Misa and Chernyshov was evident, as he mentioned their positive performances during practice. “Today was a pregame skate, so it wasn’t a whole lot going on, but they showed a lot of good things,” he added.

In addition to the skaters, goalie prospect Josh Ravensbergen, the Sharks’ 2025 first-round pick, is set to start in goal. McCarthy confirmed that the 18-year-old will play the full game, while backups Matt Davis and Christian Kirsh are expected to split duties in Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. McCarthy expressed excitement about Ravensbergen’s potential, noting, “He’s a good kid. Calm. I like to see that in a goalie, and he doesn’t seem to get rattled.”

The Ducks will present a formidable challenge, as they also boast top talent in their prospect pool, including first-round picks and seasoned players. This weekend’s tournament comes at a crucial moment for the prospects from both teams as they aim to make a strong impression ahead of the upcoming NHL season.

Fans interested in catching the game can watch via free streaming on Victory+ and AnaheimDucks.com. This event marks not just a competition, but a showcase of the future stars of hockey in California.