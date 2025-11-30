Sports
San Jose State’s Stutzmann Innovates Offense Ahead of Hawaii Clash
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Hours before San Jose State‘s showdown with Hawaii, Spartans offensive coordinator Craig Stutzmann is mentally preparing for the game. On this chilly morning of Nov. 1, 2025, he walks through his quiet neighborhood, play sheet in hand, envisioning offensive strategies and responses to defensive tactics.
Stutzmann describes his approach as a “spread and shred” offense, which he has developed over years of coaching. He highlighted that nobody has effectively challenged Hawaii’s safeties this season. “Take the shots. Throw on beat. Challenge those guys. That’s the only way we’re going to win,” he said.
His rigorous preparation is vital as Stutzmann opts to call plays from memory during the games. By the end of his walk, he tucks his playsheet away, relying on a message that has become his mantra: “They got to cover us! We’re going to protect! We have better players! Attack and win!”
The Spartans will defeat Hawaii later that night in a thrilling 45-38 game, with senior quarterback Walker Eget throwing for 458 yards and multiple touchdowns. Three receivers, Danny Scudero, Leland Smith, and Kyri Shoels, each surpassed 100 yards receiving, marking a rare accomplishment in college football.
Stutzmann, a Hawaii native, played receiver at the university from 1998 to 2001. Influenced by former coach June Jones, he has witnessed the evolution of Hawaii’s football culture from running a traditional offense to a more pass-heavy strategy. His coaching experience began at high schools before he joined the Rainbow Warriors staff as a graduate assistant.
He has prioritized developing a system that operates at a fast pace, pulling in principles from successful college offenses and adapting them into what he terms a “multiple-choice, counter-based offense.” In this framework, the plays evolve fluidly based on the defense’s alignment, exploiting mismatches and misreads.
“It has answers in every situation,” Scudero noted about Stutzmann’s offensive style. This adaptability has led to success across multiple seasons, with receiving figures that rank highly nationally.
The progression of the Spartans’ offense reached high levels, ranking fifth in the nation in 2024 with an average of 321.8 passing yards per game. In 2025, Eget continued to excel, ranking among the top quarterbacks nationally, although the Spartans struggle overall with a record of 3-8 this season.
Stutzmann emphasizes that despite the dynamic offense, wins remain the primary goal. “At the end of the day, you just keep your head down and keep working,” Scudero reflected, conveying the team’s commitment to improvement.
