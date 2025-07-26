San Mateo Sheriff Calls for Public Hearing Amid Controversy

San Mateo, California — Sheriff Christina Corpus has requested that proceedings to investigate her potential removal from office be opened to the public. Her statement, issued Thursday, emphasizes the county’s right to hear the truth about her conduct without distortion from political agendas.

This appeal comes in response to ongoing scrutiny and conflicts within the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department. In March, county voters approved Measure A, enabling the removal of the sheriff under certain circumstances. The board of supervisors previously expressed a unanimous vote of no confidence in Corpus, who was elected in 2022 as the first female sheriff in the county.

Increasing tensions escalated after an independent investigation found allegations of misconduct and abuse of authority within her administration. Corpus has been reticent to respond to these allegations publicly, citing employee privacy. However, she now insists on transparency, claiming her constitutional rights have been infringed upon by a small faction pushing for her removal.

The board has not yet responded to her latest call for public hearings. In related news, Hospice East Bay employees announced plans to strike on July 29 to protest severe understaffing and management’s refusal to finalize their first contract after 18 months of negotiations.

Approximately 80 workers joined the National Union of Healthcare Workers in 2023. Union representatives say nurses are overworked, with some managing nearly 15 patients instead of the recommended 10. They assert that current conditions compromise patient care.

In San Francisco, workers at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center are on strike today, opposing the layoff of over 130 frontline staff. The union representing these workers filed an unfair labor practice charge against the university for not negotiating over layoffs.

Looking to regional transportation, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission is discussing measures to improve public transit funding amid budget deficits. Proposed legislation could lead to a new sales tax measure on Bay Area ballots in 2026, aimed at supporting local transit systems.

Finally, Oakland port officials have changed the name of the city’s airport to Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport. This name change has drawn criticism from San Francisco officials, who worry it may cause confusion for travelers. The airport’s code “OAK” will remain unchanged.