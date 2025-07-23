Entertainment
San Quentin Film Festival Names Jury for Second Annual Event
San Quentin, California — The San Quentin Film Festival, which became the first-ever film festival held inside a prison last year, has announced its industry jury for the second annual event. The jury includes notable figures like Vanessa Williams, Jesse Williams, and Kyra Sedgwick, who will evaluate narrative and documentary short films by currently and formerly incarcerated filmmakers.
This year’s jury also features two formerly incarcerated individuals: actor and writer Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, known for the film ‘Sing Sing‘, and Richard Cabral, an actor, author, and poet recognized for his work in ‘Mayans M.C.’ and ‘American Crime‘.
The festival aims to spotlight the talents of people impacted by the criminal justice system, providing a platform for their stories. Cabral expressed his enthusiasm, saying, ‘It is crucial to give a voice to those who have been silenced.’
The list also includes various industry veterans such as Chad Coleman (‘The Walking Dead’), Esai Morales (‘La Bamba’), and Claudia Weill, who has extensive experience in film, television, and theater.
In a separate initiative, inmates from the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center will judge feature films focused on criminal justice. This feature competition remains open to all filmmakers, aiming to foster a richer dialogue around justice through cinematic storytelling.
The full jury list highlights a diverse range of talent, representing various facets of the film industry. The festival will take place later this year, continuing its mission to illuminate the narratives of individuals in the justice system.
Recent Posts
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win