San Quentin Film Festival Names Jury for Second Annual Event

San Quentin, California — The San Quentin Film Festival, which became the first-ever film festival held inside a prison last year, has announced its industry jury for the second annual event. The jury includes notable figures like Vanessa Williams, Jesse Williams, and Kyra Sedgwick, who will evaluate narrative and documentary short films by currently and formerly incarcerated filmmakers.

This year’s jury also features two formerly incarcerated individuals: actor and writer Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, known for the film ‘Sing Sing‘, and Richard Cabral, an actor, author, and poet recognized for his work in ‘Mayans M.C.’ and ‘American Crime‘.

The festival aims to spotlight the talents of people impacted by the criminal justice system, providing a platform for their stories. Cabral expressed his enthusiasm, saying, ‘It is crucial to give a voice to those who have been silenced.’

The list also includes various industry veterans such as Chad Coleman (‘The Walking Dead’), Esai Morales (‘La Bamba’), and Claudia Weill, who has extensive experience in film, television, and theater.

In a separate initiative, inmates from the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center will judge feature films focused on criminal justice. This feature competition remains open to all filmmakers, aiming to foster a richer dialogue around justice through cinematic storytelling.

The full jury list highlights a diverse range of talent, representing various facets of the film industry. The festival will take place later this year, continuing its mission to illuminate the narratives of individuals in the justice system.