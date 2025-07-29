Sanchez Shines as Phillies Defeat Red Sox 4-1 in Complete Game

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sanchez pitched a complete game, allowing only four hits and leading the Phillies to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Sanchez improved his season record to 9-2 with this performance, which marked his third career complete game.

The 28-year-old left-hander struck out 12 Red Sox batters while throwing a total of 106 pitches. He retired the first nine hitters he faced before Rob Refsnyder broke through with a home run in the fourth inning.

The Phillies provided an early advantage with a four-run lead. Bryce Harper highlighted the inning with a daring steal of home, catching Red Sox pitcher Richard Fitts off guard with a high fastball that lacked the necessary velocity.

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez seemed surprised by Harper’s dash for home and attempted a late tag after stepping away from his crouch. Narvaez was called for interference under Rule 6.01, which states that if a catcher steps on or in front of home plate during a steal attempt, it is considered automatic interference, resulting in a balk against the pitcher.

This incident marked a continuing trend for Narvaez, who was involved in another peculiar play just one night earlier. He had interfered with Edmundo Sosa’s swing in the 10th inning of Monday’s game, which resulted in a walk-off win for the Phillies.

The Phillies scored two of their runs in the first inning and added two more in the second, thanks to homers from Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber. The latter’s home run, his 33rd of the season, helped extend the lead to 4-0.

Fitts, who suffered the loss, pitched only 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs and six hits. The Red Sox, who previously held a 10-game winning streak at the All-Star break, have struggled since, losing four out of five games.