LOS ANGELES, CA — Adam Sandler‘s movie ‘Click‘ was released in 2006 and has become a cult classic, embracing both comedy and deeper themes about life. The story follows Michael Newman (Sandler), a busy architect who discovers a magic remote that allows him to manipulate time.

At first, Michael uses the remote to fast-forward through annoying moments, like fights with his wife, played by Kate Beckinsale. He rewinds to relive their first date, showing a charming yet goofy side. Directed by Frank Coraci, the film features Sandler’s signature humor. Despite a budget of $85 million, ‘Click’ grossed over $268 million worldwide.

As the film progresses, it takes a darker turn. Michael attempts to fast forward to secure a promotion at work but wakes up to a future where his marriage is crumbling. The remote, which becomes sentient, skips over important life events, leading to unexpected consequences. Christopher Walken plays the peculiar employee who gives Michael the remote, later revealed to be the Angel of Death.

Setting some creative visions of the future, the film humorously portrays a dystopia in 2029, highlighting the consequences of skipping through life. Sandler’s portrayal of an older Michael, filled with genuine moments and absurdity, adds layers to the comedic narrative.

‘Click’ is more than just mediocre humor; it reflects Sandler’s real-life experiences as a new father and his struggles with growing older. Years later, his acting depth was recognized in more serious films, showing that he can balance comedy with emotional storytelling. ‘Click’ is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.