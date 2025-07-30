The Sandman Concludes With New Beginnings in Final Season Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix’s adaptation of “The Sandman” has reached its conclusion with the release of its second and final season on July 24. The finale not only marks the end for Dream, played by Tom Sturridge, but also the dawn of a new journey for his character.

In a twist, Sturridge’s Dream transforms into an adult version of Daniel, portrayed by Jacob Anderson, who was conceived in the Dreaming realm. This significant change occurs after Dream is taken by his sister Death, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as punishment for his actions against his son Orpheus.

The series finale closely follows the narrative penned by Neil Gaiman in “The Wake,” the last volume of his original comic series. The adaptation was shaped through collaboration between Gaiman, co-creator David S. Goyer, and Netflix, as they navigated the vast scope of Dream’s story.

Despite controversies surrounding the series, co-writer Allan Heinberg expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “If they came back tomorrow and said, ‘Let’s do a Season 3,’ I would do it instantly.” He emphasized the creative scope of the show, noting the potential for diverse storytelling within the context of “The Sandman.”

One additional project, a standalone episode titled “Death: The High Cost of Living,” focusing on Howell-Baptiste’s character, is set to be released on July 31. This marks the final installment, yet Heinberg’s reflections reveal a sense of hope for continued stories within the universe.

Heinberg shared insights on the casting of Jacob Anderson, noting the complexity of portraying a character that combines elements of both a child and an adult, yet Anderson embraced the role with enthusiasm due to his appreciation for the series.

Looking back on the show’s journey, Heinberg acknowledged the creative ambition behind the adaptation. He still hopes to explore other narratives in future projects while reflecting on the wealth of stories within the “The Sandman” universe.