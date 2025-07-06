The Sandman Season Two Faces Mixed Reviews Amid Controversies

Hollywood, CA

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix‘s fantasy drama, The Sandman, premiered on July 3, 2025, marking the first part of its final installment. The show, based on Neil Gaiman‘s iconic comic series, has received mixed reviews since its release.

Season two picks up with Dream, portrayed by Tom Sturridge, as he attempts to reconstruct his realm known as the Dreaming while navigating family disputes and the threat of Lucifer, played by Gwendoline Christie. Allan Heinberg, the showrunner, explained that the new season unfolds a few weeks after the dramatic conclusion of the first season.

In the lead-up to the premiere, the series faced scrutiny due to sexual misconduct allegations against Gaiman, which he has vehemently denied. These controversies have overshadowed the show’s launch, making it challenging for fans to separate the art from the artist.

The reception of Season Two has not matched the praise afforded to its predecessor, which holds an 88 percent approval rating. Critiques point to the show’s tone as overly grim and the storytelling as lacking momentum. Jack Seale, writing for one publication, noted that the dialogue felt “flat” and that the series fails to maximize its potential.

Not all reactions have been negative; Ed Power from another outlet awarded the season four stars, highlighting its artistic merits while acknowledging the weight of the allegations against Gaiman. As viewers discuss the implications of these accusations in light of the show’s quality, many express feelings of heartbreak and betrayal over its sudden finale.

Volume two of season two, comprising five episodes, is set for release on July 24, followed by a special episode on July 31. Despite the controversies, The Sandman continues to draw attention for its rich visuals and stunning performances, with viewers eagerly anticipating the resolution of Dream’s narrative arc.