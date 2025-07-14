News
Sands Township Race Raises Funds for Cancer Care Support
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) – Community members gathered in Sands Township on Sunday for a race dedicated to supporting individuals affected by cancer. The Sands Speedway hosted the Walk for Cancer Care of Marquette County to raise funds for those facing financial challenges due to medical treatments.
Track Promoter Tina Brandel expressed a personal connection to the cause, noting her brother’s recent move to hospice care. “This is really important for me and my family to do,” Brandel stated.
The nonprofit aims to alleviate financial burdens associated with cancer treatment, and this race has played a significant role. President David Poirier shared that the organization allocated approximately $100,000 to 80 individuals this year. “What normally happens is that they’ve been at it for a few months, they think they’re gonna be fine, but then the bills start coming in,” Poirier explained, highlighting the struggle with medical and travel expenses.
Racer Bernard Penegor, a stage two colon cancer survivor, participated in the event, reinforcing his commitment to support fellow cancer fighters. “I’m always gonna fight with my cancer people, cause it’s a unique group, and it’s a hard fight, a really hard fight,” Penegor remarked.
Brandel emphasized the importance of acknowledging grief and the role of such events in promoting conversation. “Yes, it’s sad and heartbreaking, but it’s part of normal life,” she said. “This is normal life, and we have to deal with it. It’s one day at a time, and that’s all you can do.”
The Sands Speedway remains dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families throughout their challenging journeys.
Recent Posts
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender
- Understanding the Controversy Behind the Gen Z Stare on TikTok
- Daré Bioscience Reports Positive Results for Ovaprene Contraceptive Trial
- Rivian Faces New Challenges Amid Subsidy Changes