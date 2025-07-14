Sands Township Race Raises Funds for Cancer Care Support

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) – Community members gathered in Sands Township on Sunday for a race dedicated to supporting individuals affected by cancer. The Sands Speedway hosted the Walk for Cancer Care of Marquette County to raise funds for those facing financial challenges due to medical treatments.

Track Promoter Tina Brandel expressed a personal connection to the cause, noting her brother’s recent move to hospice care. “This is really important for me and my family to do,” Brandel stated.

The nonprofit aims to alleviate financial burdens associated with cancer treatment, and this race has played a significant role. President David Poirier shared that the organization allocated approximately $100,000 to 80 individuals this year. “What normally happens is that they’ve been at it for a few months, they think they’re gonna be fine, but then the bills start coming in,” Poirier explained, highlighting the struggle with medical and travel expenses.

Racer Bernard Penegor, a stage two colon cancer survivor, participated in the event, reinforcing his commitment to support fellow cancer fighters. “I’m always gonna fight with my cancer people, cause it’s a unique group, and it’s a hard fight, a really hard fight,” Penegor remarked.

Brandel emphasized the importance of acknowledging grief and the role of such events in promoting conversation. “Yes, it’s sad and heartbreaking, but it’s part of normal life,” she said. “This is normal life, and we have to deal with it. It’s one day at a time, and that’s all you can do.”

The Sands Speedway remains dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families throughout their challenging journeys.