Santa Catarina Ports See Container Movement Growth Amid Trade Challenges

Florianópolis, Brazil — In the first half of 2025, container movement at Santa Catarina‘s ports increased by 12.5% compared to the same period last year. The state handled 1.38 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from January to June, according to the National Agency for Aquatic Transport (Antaq). This figure accounts for 18.9% of the total containerized cargo movement in the country.

However, container movement dropped by 6.5% in June compared to June 2024, totaling 216.7 thousand TEUs. Pablo Bittencourt, chief economist at FIESC, noted that these numbers reflect early shipments by U.S. buyers who increased their inventory due to tariff uncertainties in previous months.

Antaq data supports this interpretation, showing declines in key export products from Santa Catarina. The volume of sawn timber thicker than 6mm fell by 36%, and plywood saw an 8% decrease. Additionally, the volume of meat and edible offal decreased by 28.3%.

Bittencourt explained that wood and derivative exports are driven by the decelerating residential construction market in the United States, which has been slowing since at least May. He added that the June decline is partly due to the prior stocking up of inventories.

So far this year, Itapoá has seen a 30.6% increase in container movement, totaling 741.35 thousand TEUs, ranking third in container handling. Conversely, Portonave reported a 20.7% decrease, moving 484.3 thousand TEUs. Meanwhile, Itajaí port reported a continued increase, with 103.9 thousand containers handled in the first half, positioning the Itajaí port complex, including data from Navegantes and Barra do Rio, in fourth place nationally with 588.3 thousand TEUs. The Port of Imbituba recorded a 4.6% increase, moving 52.24 thousand TEUs.