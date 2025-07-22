Sports
Santa Fe to Celebrate Championship Home Opener Against Águilas
Bogotá, Colombia – Santa Fe will kick off its Colombian football championship defense on July 22 against Águilas at El Campín stadium. The match marks a festive occasion for the club, which celebrates its recent championship victory.
Since the last match, Santa Fe’s captain has become a local idol, and the team has welcomed new player Yairo Moreno. They also gathered four points in their last two games against Deportivo Pereira and Deportes Tolima, bringing positive news from their away matches. Fans are excited to welcome home the team in a colorful celebration.
A month ago, on June 24, the team immortalized the phrase “garra y corazón” (grit and heart) with an unforgettable tifo during a tense 0-0 draw that set the stage for the championship final. The club’s defense of its title has started strong, remaining unbeaten.
“Grit and heart as always. We fight until the end; that’s what identifies us, and we will continue like this. We invite everyone to join us,” said midfielder Ewil Murillo following their recent victory against Tolima in Ibagué.
Alongside Moreno, defender Joaquín Sosa participated in light training with his teammates. Santa Fe may acquire another forward soon to support the squad. Star striker Hugo Rodallega, recovering from nasal surgery, is expected to return in August, leaving a gap in the team’s attack. His designated replacement has already provided two assists.
As Santa Fe prepares to return to El Campín, the team looks to extend its positive streak, aiming to accumulate as many points as possible. “These are three important points for us to continue adding up. We’re hungry for more titles, and this is just the beginning,” Murillo added.
Fans are eager to see their champions take the field. The excitement is palpable as the club gears up for a festive welcome.
