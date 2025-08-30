Santa Clara Coach Calls for Team Confidence Ahead of Match

Pico do Içara, Portugal

Vasco Matos, the coach of Santa Clara, addressed the media ahead of his team’s match against Estrela da Amadora this Sunday at 8:30 PM. He urged his players to maintain a clear understanding of the club’s reality and to rise above the success they achieved in the past two years.

Santa Clara is searching for their first points in the league after a demanding start to the season. Matos noted some fatigue in the squad but emphasized the importance of a strong beginning against Estrela. “We need to have a strong entrance. Everyone must be aware of our current situation and the expectations that have multiplied after our recent successes,” he said.

The coach reflected on the team’s journey over the previous two years and the importance of staying grounded: “What we achieved in the last season was historic, and while we aimed for further progress this year, we must focus on the league now. It is essential to keep our feet on the ground and understand what our reality is.”

Matos expressed confidence in the team’s preparation, stating, “We are more ready now and aware of our capabilities. The challenges we faced in the eliminatory phase were demanding, but we are set to perform well going forward.”

He acknowledged the hurdles that lie ahead, remarking, “This year will present significant challenges. We cannot let our past success be a burden. I won’t let that happen.” Matos is determined to keep the team’s focus on upcoming matches and maintain a spirit of unity.

In conclusion, he said, “We must enter the match strong and ready for the physical contest ahead. This game is about showing our resilience.”