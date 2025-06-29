Santa Clara to Install Rainbow Crosswalk in Support of LGBTQ+ Community

Santa Clara, California – The Santa Clara City Council has unanimously approved the installation of a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Monroe and Franklin streets as a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community. This decision comes as the city prepares to celebrate Pride festivities.

The council made the decision during a meeting on Tuesday, with most members expressing their support. However, Mayor Lisa Gillmor recused herself from the vote due to her office’s proximity to the location.

The city has allocated $100,000 for the project, which involves painting the crosswalk in rainbow colors representing the progress Pride flag. The estimated cost of completion is about $35,000, with an additional $1,000 required for annual maintenance.

The concept for the crosswalk originated from former Councilmember Anthony Becker, who is openly gay. Becker initially proposed a related project named ‘Progress Corner’ in 2021, which would include two crosswalks adorned with arrows in progress flag colors to promote free speech. Although he felt disappointed that his name was not brought up during the discussion, he expressed happiness at the unanimous approval. ‘I’m just glad to see that it’s moving forward and I’m looking forward to its unveiling,’ Becker said.

Councilmember Suds Jain emphasized the importance of the council’s decision, calling it a demonstration of the city’s commitment to LGBTQ+ residents amidst ongoing national challenges around diversity, equity, and inclusion. ‘This is a testament to the fact that we still think this is important,’ Jain remarked.

The rise of visible support for the LGBTQ+ community in recent years can be seen through the creation of rainbow crosswalks and other initiatives. The first rainbow crosswalk in Silicon Valley was painted in 2016 in San Jose. Gabrielle Antolovich, executive director of a local LGBTQ+ center, highlighted how such displays of support can positively influence community engagement.

Santa Clara will utilize thermoplastic and special grips in the paint to mitigate any slipping hazards. City spokesperson Janine De la Vega noted that there may be lane closures during construction but assured residents that efforts will be made to minimize disruptions.

This initiative reflects a growing trend of municipalities recognizing the need for increased visibility and support for the LGBTQ+ community. As demonstrated in nearby cities such as Cupertino and Los Gatos, rainbow crosswalks are becoming a symbol of acceptance and pride.