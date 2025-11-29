Santa Margarita Faces Centennial in CIF-SS Division 1 Championship

PASADENA, California — The Santa Margarita Eagles (9-3) will take on the Centennial Huskies (11-1) in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship on Friday, November 28, at 7 p.m. PT at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium. This highly anticipated matchup marks a shift in Southern California football dynamics, as neither Mater Dei nor St. John Bosco will compete in this year’s finals for the first time since 2011.

Both teams enter the championship game after impressive semifinal victories. Centennial narrowly defeated the two-time defending champion Mater Dei 28-27, thanks to a last-minute blocked field goal attempt. Meanwhile, Santa Margarita delivered a dominating performance against Orange Lutheran, winning 31-6. This clash will highlight two of the top teams in the state, as Santa Margarita ranked No. 2 and Centennial ranked No. 1 by HSratings.

The previous encounter between the two teams took place on August 28, where Santa Margarita edged Centennial 33-27 in overtime. Notably, Santa Margarita played without their star receiver Trent Mosley, who is committed to USC, due to injury. The Eagles are led by their first-year coach, Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.

Palmer’s Eagles have showcased a formidable defense throughout the playoffs, allowing only 15 points over two games and 12.6 points per game for the season. Key defensive players include linebackers Leki Holani and Dash Fifita, along with junior defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade, who has six sacks this season. Palmer praised Centennial, describing them as tough competitors with well-coached players, emphasizing their balanced offense and solid defense.

In terms of offense, Santa Margarita hasn’t been as explosive as Centennial, which averages 46.4 points per game. However, their offense features standout players like Mosley, who has overcome his injury to score a team-high nine touchdowns. Quarterback Trace Johnson has been effective, completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,142 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season.

Centennial’s quarterback Dominick Catalano has played a critical role in their success, leading the Huskies in multiple key matchups, including two victories over Mater Dei this season. The Huskies’ defense is bolstered by junior defensive back Jaden Walk-Green, who has made ten interceptions. With the stage set for an intense matchup, fans are eager to see who will take home the championship title.