Sports
Santa Fe Set to Regain Stars for Upcoming Match in Ibagué
Bogotá, Colombia – Santa Fe will have most of their starters in their upcoming match against Tolima on July 18, as they look to improve their performance in the league. Key players, including Cristian Mafla and Elvis Perlaza, are featured in the squad after light training sessions.
The team delayed their return to competitive play following the physical toll from winning the final against Medellín at Atanasio Girardot. New midfielder Yairo Moreno, who has not yet played in 2025, has also been called up to the roster.
Santa Fe’s captain and top scorer recently underwent surgery for a nasal bone fracture and will have a period of absolute rest before rejoining team practices.
In their opening match of the season, Santa Fe drew 2-2 away against Deportivo Pereira. They used an alternate lineup and struggled after goalkeeper Weimar Asprilla received a red card. Coach Jorge Bava stated, “We didn’t have the strength to hold on and counter, it was expected. We played the entire second half with ten players.”
Meanwhile, Tolima suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Deportivo Pasto in their debut under coach Lucas González. The team conceded a late goal, highlighting defensive lapses. González commented, “We need to evaluate the early matches, see how players adapt to the strategy, and quickly correct specific aspects of our play.”
Recently, Tolima signed a new midfielder, who was available after leaving Nacional.
The match is scheduled for Friday, July 18, at 8:00 PM at the Murillo Toro Stadium in Ibagué. Santa Fe’s expected lineup includes Mosquera, Perlaza, Olivera, Scarpeta, Mafla, Torres, J. Torres, Fernández, Mosquera, and Rodríguez. Tolima is likely to field Balanta, Hurtado, Angulo, Quiñones, Velásquez, Nieto, Rovira, Valencia, Quiñones, González, and Parra.
