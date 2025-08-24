Santi Cazorla Faces Real Madrid in Historic Oviedo Return

OVIEDO, Spain – Santi Cazorla will return to the field against Real Madrid this Sunday, marking a significant moment for Real Oviedo as they make their debut in La Liga after over 20 years.

The match will take place at Carlos Tartiere at 9:30 PM, as Oviedo aims to bounce back after a loss to Villarreal in their opening game, having now placed them at the bottom of the league standings.

Cazorla, who at 40 years old remains a key figure for the team, expressed the uniqueness of this match. This isn’t the first time he’s been linked to Madrid. Back in 2008, Santi was almost a part of the club, making headlines when he believed he had signed with them while playing at Villarreal.

During the Euro 2008 hangover, Cazorla received a call from Madrid, who had kept an eye on him for two years. “Trátame bien ahí, ¿eh? Apóyame un poco que voy de nuevo,” he said jokingly to teammate Íker Casillas in a conversation caught by the media.

However, the dream job slipped away when Villarreal’s president, Fernando Roig, persuaded Cazorla to stay, setting the transfer stones in motion to keep the player at Villarreal, ultimately leading to his renewal.

Over the years, Cazorla carved a successful path, playing for teams like Arsenal and Málaga, before returning to his roots in Oviedo.

He has mentioned that that failed transfer to Madrid caused him pain, but he has no hard feelings: “Todo aquello sucedió porque el Madrid no me quiso lo suficiente,” he lamented, reflecting on the past.

This Sunday, as Oviedo strives for their first points, the stage is set for a nostalgic yet competitive clash against a Madrid team led by Xabi Alonso that is coming off a win against Osasuna.

Both teams face unique challenges as Oviedo looks to capitalize on home advantage against a Madrid team that is re-adjusting its lineup, with key players missing. The anticipation is high, and fans are awaited for an emotional encounter.