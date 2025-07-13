Santi Cazorla Signs One-Year Deal with Real Oviedo After Promotion

Oviedo, Spain – Santi Cazorla has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Oviedo, ensuring his place on the team as they return to LaLiga. The 40-year-old midfielder helped guide his hometown club to promotion, marking their first return to Spain’s top division in 24 years.

Cazorla’s previous contract expired this summer, but Oviedo announced on Saturday that they secured his services for another season. His goal in the play-off final against Mirandes played a critical role in the team’s ascent.

After joining the club’s youth system at a young age, Cazorla faced a series of challenges that led to him leaving for Villarreal in 2003. He later returned to Oviedo in 2023 after a successful spell in Qatar with Al Sadd. During his time with Oviedo, he has made 61 appearances with five goals and nine assists.

His illustrious career includes winning two European Championships with the Spanish national team in 2008 and 2012, as well as numerous achievements at club level, notably with Arsenal and Villarreal.

Despite battling injuries, including a severe Achilles issue that nearly ended his playing days, Cazorla’s determination and skill have made him a beloved figure in Oviedo. His emotional reaction during the club’s promotion celebration underscored his deep connection to the team.

Oviedo’s statement described Cazorla as “a symbol and emblem of Oviedo,” highlighting his importance both on and off the field. The club expressed confidence in his capabilities to influence the team as they reestablish themselves in La Liga.

Fans eagerly anticipate seeing Cazorla don the blue and white jersey for another season, as he vies to contribute to the club’s success in Spain’s top tier.