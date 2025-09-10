Sports
Santiago Giménez Mistakes Reporter for Fan in Nashville
Nashville, Tennessee – Santiago Giménez, a forward for the Mexican national team, created a humorous moment upon arriving in Nashville for an international friendly match against South Korea. This match will take place on September 9 at Geodis Park, home of Nashville SC.
The Mexican team, coached by Javier Aguirre, aims to improve its performance after a goalless draw against Japan in Oakland just days earlier. Fans expressed disappointment in Mexico‘s lackluster display, prompting Aguirre to urge players to be more aggressive in attack.
As the team arrived at their hotel, Giménez attempted to sign an autograph for ESPN reporter Mauricio Ymay, who was broadcasting live for SportsCenter. During the segment, Ymay joked that Giménez was engaging with fans, only for the forward to mistakenly think the reporter was a supporter.
Ymay chuckled and told Giménez, “Not this one, I’ll give you another later,” adding a light-hearted twist to the encounter. The moment was further highlighted by Ymay’s colleague, who teased the reporter about the missed opportunity to get an autograph for his child.
This incident adds a sprinkle of joy as the Tricolor seeks to revamp their strategy ahead of facing a strong South Korean team.
