Santiago Gimenez prepares for revival at AC Milan this summer

Milano, Italia – AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez is set to embark on a new chapter in his career as he prepares for the upcoming season. After a rollercoaster first half of the year, he is determined to prove his worth with the Rossoneri.

According to the latest report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Gimenez’s initial signing did not yield immediate results. However, the club has faith in his potential as he works under the guidance of coach Max Allegri. In the past six months, the Mexican forward recorded three goals and one assist, but he feels he has much to prove.

With previous forwards Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic leaving the club, Gimenez is the primary option as the No. 9 striker for Milan. Despite this, he understands that the Rossoneri are likely to bring in another striker for support. For now, Allegri aims to integrate Gimenez further into the team’s dynamics.

“We need to give him more time to adjust and show his capabilities,” Milan stated, highlighting the need for patience following their investment in him last January during a tumultuous period.

As the Gold Cup approaches its conclusion on July 6, Gimenez looks forward to taking a short vacation but plans to return for Milan’s pre-season training as soon as possible. His upcoming training sessions will mark a stark contrast to his last season, where he joined halfway through and had to adapt quickly.

Gimenez’s early enthusiasm was dampened by the weight of expectations, but now he is ready for a fresh start. This time, he will have the opportunity to better understand his teammates and prepare for the season ahead.

“I’m excited to start anew and fit into a more stable role,” Gimenez commented. His ability to adjust will be crucial as AC Milan looks to improve their performance after a disappointing last season.