Sports
Santiago Luna Debuts in UFC Against Quang Le on September 13
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – On Saturday, September 13, at the Frost Bank Center, Santiago ‘Borderboy’ Luna will make his UFC debut against Quang ‘Bang’ Le in a highly anticipated bantamweight matchup.
Luna, a 21-year-old fighter from Tijuana, boasts an impressive record of 6 wins, 0 losses. His last victory came from a first-round knockout against Desmond Manabat. Now moving to the elite ranks of mixed martial arts (MMA), he aims to continue his winning streak in the UFC.
Quang Le, who has a professional record of 9 wins and 2 losses, recently submitted Gastón Bolaños in the second round, showcasing his finishing ability. With both fighters determined, spectators can expect an explosive opener.
Luna’s journey into MMA began with boxing and wrestling, which he started at age 8. He has since honed his skills in jiu-jitsu, making him a versatile competitor. “I’m super happy for this opportunity that came literally a week ago,” Luna said in a recent interview. “It’s a dream come true,” he added, showing no signs of nerves before the big event.
As the event draws closer, anticipation builds within the Mexican-American community in San Antonio, who will witness a clash of styles between the two fighters. Luna’s team, led by trainers David and Chito Vega, supports him as he prepares to make history inside the octagon.
This UFC Fight Night also highlights other talented fighters such as Rafa García and David Martínez, who are eager to showcase their skills. A celebration of Hispanic culture, this event signals the strength of Mexican talent in the UFC.
With the Frost Bank Center set to host this electrifying night, fans are ready to see if Santiago Luna can make his mark against Quang Le.
